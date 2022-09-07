Police recruitment portal still running — PSC

Advertisement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says its recruitment portal for constables into the Nigeria Police is still running with over 60,000 applications received.

Mr Ikecchukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations PSC said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the commission had no intention to abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit Nigerians into the Police Force.

Ani called on interested Nigerians to continue to avail themselves of the opportunity to pursue a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the portal, which was opened on Aug. 15, would be closed on Aug. 26.

Ani said the Commission’s Plenary would consider promotion examinations for Police Officers in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

The PSC spokesman said the idea was to entrench merit in the conduct of police promotions.

He pledged the commitment of the Commission to continue to work to improve the overall performance in the Nigeria Police while providing the necessary platform for collaboration between the Police and PSC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, in reaction to advertisement by PSC for commencement of the recruitment process for Constables, the Nigeria Police urged the public to disregard advertisement.