Gov. Ikpeazu vows to activate all relevant laws to protect himself, family and office

Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has vowed to activate all known laws in the statute books of the country to protect his person, family and his office from attacks.

The governor’s vow came on the heels of ceaseless attacks from opposition elements in the state.

In a statement by the Gov. Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka it is noted that the new approach will either validate the lies peddled against the Governor or put a stop to them henceforth.

Part of the statement reads” the attention of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has been drawn to the recent incidence of unwarranted attacks on both his person, his family and indeed, the office of the Governor of Abia State by certain persons in the State”.

The statement continued “in some instances, some of these persons have openly threatened to attack the Governor and members of his family physically.

“It is on record that since his assumption of office in May 2015, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has exhibited unparalleled tolerance and accommodation in the discharge of his duties as Governor. He has consistently ignored all those whose stock in trade have been to practically poke their fingers on his face for no just cause.

“In the last 7 years and some months of his Governorship, there have been little or no negative incidents between the office of the Governor and individuals, except where there were been manifest attempts to undermine his person and office.”

It further noted that “it appears that this disposition of the Governor has been misconstrued by some persons who now, at the slightest reason or even for no justifiable reason whatsoever , embark on a public display of unprecedented insults, abuses and threats to the life of the Governor and members of his family”.

While the governor wishes to make it abundantly clear that under no circumstances would he sit idly and allow this situation to continue he added that no reasonable citizen will watch his personal security come under threat of imminent danger and do nothing about it, let alone, an elected Governor of a State.

“In specific terms, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu wishes to make it categorically clear that he shall pursue his legal rights against Hon. Ginger Onwusibe to a logical conclusion in Courts of Law”, the statement declared.