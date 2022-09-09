Fed. University Katsina wins N32m S/African research grant

Advertisement

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, has won a N32 million research grant from South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF), Pretoria.

Malam Habib Umar-Amin, Spokesperson for the university, said in a statement that the fund would be used for ‘Transdisciplinary Research for Pathways to Sustainability Collaborative Research Action”.

“NRF is an agency of the South African Government created to contribute to national development by supporting, promoting and advancing research and human capacity development through funding.

“And also through the provision of necessary research infrastructure, to facilitate the creation of knowledge, innovation and development in all fields of science and technology.

This includes humanities, social sciences and indigenous knowledge.

In his reaction to the grant, FUDMA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, congratulated the university community for the feat.

Hamisu-Bichi assured the institution of his determination to continue Strengthening it for more grants, to boost staff and students’ capacity for such researchers

He commended the university’s Directorate for Research and Development for the efforts in securing the grant and putting the name of the university in a global perspective to achieve its vision and mission.