Ebubeagu Security Personnel shot dead by Suspected Gunmen

A Personnel of Ebubeagu Southeast Security outfit Ebonyi state, was on Friday shot dead by suspected gunmen.

A source who spoke with journalists in Abakaliki said the deceased (Ebubeagu personnel) is a native of Nduakparata Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area, Ebonyi state.

He was shot dead by suspected gunmen at his duty post, Mkpuma Ekwa -Oku in Izzi LGA, Ebonyi state.

The corpse of the security personnel has been evacuated from the scene of the incident.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi state Command confirmed the report saying the deceased was shot at the early hours of Friday.