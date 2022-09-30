2023: Appeal Court Confirms Umahi, Ebonyi South APC Senatorial Candidate

An Appeal Court in Abuja has confirmed Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi as the Authentic Ebonyi South APC Senatorial Candidate.

The confirmation was stated in a press release issued to journalists, Friday in Abakaliki.

The press release reads; “The Court of Appeal, Abuja has, in its judgment just delivered, dismissed the appeal of Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze and confirmed the Senatorial candidacy of His Excellency, Engr David N. Umahi.

“The Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court and all the orders it made. The Court of Appeal also held that the court was wrong when it upheld Ann’s Counter-affidavit and failed to uphold the primary election of 9th June, 2022 whereat Governor Umahi was nominated as the APC Senatorial candidate, as the nomination was never challenged by anybody within 14 days as prescribed by section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

“The court proceeded to grant all the reliefs sought by Governor Umahi and the APC in the trial court.”

Reacting, Umahi while expressing gratitude on the just delivered judgment of the Abuja Court, described his journey to the senate as “the will of God.”

The Governor equally appreciated citizens of the Senatorial district, and Ebonyi State for their prayers, steadfastness and goodwill which culminated in the victorious judgment, while commending the judiciary for their dependability as an impartial arbiter in human conflicts.

Governor Umahi further affirmed his vow of offering the best Senatorial representation to the good people of the Senatorial district, while pledging to use the position to further advance the cause of “Ndi Igbo” and disadvantaged Nigerians.

In addition, the Governor beckons on all Stakeholders of the district to join hands with him and the All Progressive Congress (APC), to deliver other quality candidates in the 2023 general election.