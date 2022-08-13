We Won’t Forget China’s Role In Reversing Nigeria’s Infrastructure Deficit Under President Buhari, Spokesman Says

Advertisement

When the history of the Buhari Administration’s efforts to reverse Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is written, the role of China will not be forgotten, Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman has said.

Adesina stated this on Friday in State House, while receiving the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief of Mission/Ministerial Councilor, Zhang Yi.

Speaking at the meeting, which was also attended by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Adesina thanked the Chinese government for sustained efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure development in several areas including power, rail, and aviation, among others.

‘‘President Buhari has very great respect for China. Many times he has spoken about the support from China and he deeply appreciates it. President Buhari and President Xi Jinping share respect and friendship.

‘‘Nigeria appreciates the mutual cooperation with China and we pray that diplomatic relations will continue to be strong and mutually beneficial. President Buhari has visited China twice and also participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting in South Africa,’’ the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said.

Responding to alleged misrepresentation of One China policy in some section of the Nigerian Media, Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity told the Chinese Ambassador:

‘‘The things you read in the press (Nigerian) concerning One China Policy are not a representation of the Federal Government policy on One China policy.

‘‘Nigeria’s Constitution is written in a way that allows freedom of expression in the Media.’’

Shehu stressed that what is important in the Nigeria-China relations is that Nigerian government recognize and support the One China policy.

The Ambassador explained his 5GOAL NIGERIA-CHINA GDP STRATEGY, pegged around political consonance, economic cooperation, military collaboration, international coordination and people communication.

On the economic front, Jianchun, who has spent 17 months in Nigeria, pledged that China would continue to prioritize investments in railway, road, ports, electricity, ICT, oil and gas, agriculture, mining, among others, across the country.

On the 700MW Zungeru hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger State, the Chinese Ambassador said his government is deeply committed to its completion and operationalization soon.