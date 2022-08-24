Soludo, speaker, others mourn Okafor, Anambra Assembly majority leader

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Uche Okafor and some other lawmakers have expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker, representing Awka South Constituency One in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Nnamdi Okafor.

Okafor, fondly called ‘Akajiugo Awka’, was the Majority Leader of the House.

He was said to have slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday in a hotel at Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa, where he and some of the state’s lawmakers have gone for legislative retreat.

It was gathered that the deceased was attending a statutory training session of members of Anambra State House of Assembly.

A source said the retreat had ended, but while some of the lawmakers travelled to other countries like the United States to continue with their vacation as they were on a two-month recess, the deceased stayed back in South Africa and was billed to travel back to Nigeria through the Ethiopian Airlines.

Okafor’s death will be the second one after the lawmaker representing the Aguata Two Constituency, Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped and subsequently killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in May.

Soludo described the deceased lawmaker as an active participant at the Seventh Assembly who devoted his time and energy to represent his constituency.

The governor said the lawmaker will be sorely missed.

He said, “It is shocking that the state Assembly lost another lawmaker to the cold hands of death, coming barely three months after the demise of the lawmaker representing Aguata Two Constituency, Okechukwu Okoye.