Horrible Scene As Hit-and-run Driver Crushes One in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A motorcyclist was, on Sunday, crushed to death by a speeding hit-and-run truck driver in Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, RC Margaret B. Onabe, the incident happened along the Ihiala—Owerri Road, and involved two other individuals.

She revealed that the crash occured at about 16:45hrs, and attributed the cause of the crash to loss of control as a result of excessive speeding.

The statement reads: “Unidentified driver of a trailer with no registration number and a rider of Sayang 100 Motorcycle with no registration number were involved in a Fatal road traffic crash today 31th July, 2022 at about 16:45hrs.

“Probable cause of the crash was Loss of control as a result of excessive Speed.

“According to eyewitness report, the driver of the trailer was on speed, lost control,hit and crushed the motorcylist beyond recognition and didn’t stop.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult (motorcylist) was killed. None was injured.

“As at the time of filling this report, the FRSC rescue team from RS5.34 Ihiala packed the remains of the dead victim in the body bag and deposited it at our Lady of Lourdes mortuary, Ihialla and cleared all the obstruction.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the family of the dead victim and sends his prayers to the victims repose souls.

“While he warns Anambra State motorist to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.

“‘Speed drills but kills Check your speed and not your watch. Let’s keep our road safe from crash he warned.’”