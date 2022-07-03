Woman Arrested for Pushing Down 14-yr-old Girl from 4-Storey Building

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a suspected 29-year-old woman, Mrs Onwanna Nnenna, for attempted murder of her House Help.

The State Police Public Relations Officers, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, in Awka, on Sunday, said that the suspect pushed the victim, Miss Ijeoma Nwafor, a native of Achalla, in the Awka North local government area when she was beating her.

He said the suspect, Mrs Nnenna, is a native of Nando, in Anambra East Local Government Area, and committed the crime at Otu street, Awada Onitsha at about 4 pm on Saturday July 2.

According to the Command’s Spokesperson, preliminary information shows that the victim, who hails from Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was pushed down from a four-storey building by the suspect when she was beating her, adding that the victim is a house help to the suspect.

“Meanwhile, Mrs Nnenna is currently in police custody and the victim, receiving treatment in a hospital. Further development shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga said.