Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC has thrown principles of equity, justice, fairness overboard – Christian clergies

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A group of religious body, Christian Association of Clergies, CAC has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC of throwing overboard the

principle of equity, justice and fairness which bounded our founding fathers together by denying the Southeast of its right and turn to produce the Presidential flag bearer from the Zone.

CAC said despite the commitment id of Politicians of Southeast descent to the development and growth of the party, and having been denied this position since the end of Nigeria civil war in 1970, APC still hit Christians hard by adopting the Muslim-Muslim ticket in its presidential project.

National Coordinator of the body, His Lordship; Justice Alpha Ikpeama and National Secretary, Joseph Ajujungwa who made this allusion in a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state, therefore called on the managers of APC to make hay while the sun shines or be ready to face the humiliation of Nigerian voters as they are now wiser and would not be seen to be supporting the dissolution of the Country.

According to the statement, “2023 election would not be business as usual and any attempt to rig the election will spell doom for the unity of this country”.

,”The era of voting not counting in the Country is over and nobody has right to claim the victory before the election. The time to redeem Nigeria from further descend into abyss is now and we call on well meaning Nigerians to come together and take back their country from further destruction”.

In the statement entitled: “Muslim-Muslim ticket and its consequence 2022″, CAC said it observed with dismay the fragrance disobedience by the APC to 1999 Nigerian Constitutional Provision (as amended) which States:”The Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons”.

“This clear violation of the Nigerian Constitutional provision by the ruling party is a complete effrontery to the collective psyche of Nigerians, and it is glaring invitation for anarchy in the Country”.

“This singular act by the ruling party has shown that they don’t have the interest of Nigeria citizens at heart and it is signal that they don’t believe in the spirit and letters that brought the founding Fathers of Nigeria like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo , Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa together”.

“It is of note to remind the APC Government that this present choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket is capable of truncating the efforts of these founding fathers in bringing different parts of Nigeria together. The APC led Government has by this very act succeeded in proving to Nigerians that they don’t care if Nigeria remains one or not”.

“This is second time in recent period that APC party is exhibiting recklessness in handing of its affairs as exemplified in their drive to pick their presidential candidate. They really threw equity, justice and fairness overboard”.