Ebonyi 2023: APGA Guber candidate preaches cordiality among contestants, supporters

– As he intensifies consultations with visits to Speaker, Dep. Gov, clerics, others

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Ahead the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State, a frontline candidate in 2023 Governorship election, Professor Benard Odoh has advocated for a peaceful and convivial relationship among candidates of various political Parties in the State and their supporters.

Odoh, who is vying under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA made this known yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after a consultative meeting with the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru at his Abakaliki residence.

In his wisdom, the Professor of Geophysics said he believes that elections are only a significant and critical component of our entire democratic process which ensures successful regime transition and not a time to pick a fight or quarrel with anybody.

“Yes, in continuation of our consultative visits which has been on for two weeks now, I have just visited and spent quality time with the number three citizen of the State in the person of the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nwifuru. I know you (the Press) and even some individuals are wondering why I’m consulting a ‘candidate’ of another political Party like the Speaker. But then, that’s what makes us different, he responded.

Odoh informed that the essence of the visit was simply to solicit the support of every Ebonyian, high or low, no matter where they dwell or their political leanings on his Governorship ambition.

“First of all, we are brothers and long time friends who served in the same government before I left on grounds of personal principles. There’s therefore no issues or misunderstanding between us as leaders and the collective interest and better welfare for our people have remained the goal.

We will therefore continue to deepen our consultations with our people, elicit their supports and exchange views and opinions on how the future of our people and generations yet unborn can best be secured. Elections are only an aspect of the entire democratic process and I want aspirants, my fellow candidates and their teeming supporters to understand this.

It is very important they are made to understand this so that some misguided and overzealous supporters and even the electorates do not think that there is war, a misunderstanding or a fight between the candidates and their various supporters and then hide under that to cause crisis or violence in any part of the State”, Odoh replied.

The former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government further told journalists that he also enjoins other aspirants and candidates to pay similar consultative visits to their fellow candidates and their supporters, noting that such is how leaders should live by peaceful examples.

Odoh had also earlier disclosed that he has visited people across Party lines including; the Deputy Governor of the State, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, a former Senate President and ex-Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Minister of State for Health, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo, the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee, leader of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwite, incumbent Chairman of Ezza North LGA and House of qRepresentatives candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Dr. Nora Aloh among numerous other leaders, candidates and aspirants of political parties across board.

He also listed some serving members of the State’s Executive Council, religious leaders, traditional rulers and influential individuals from various spheres as being part of those he has consulted so far, promising to engage in more interactive engagements and consultative visits including paying one to his former boss and the State Governor, Engr. David Umahi in the days ahead.