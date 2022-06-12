2023: Why Ebonyians And Three Other South East States Should Embrace APGA – By Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor

Advertisement

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA was founded by Chekwas Okorie on Saturday 22nd June 2002 with the sole aim of commitment to national unity, territorial integrity and sovereign independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria conscious of the need to save ourselves and succeeding generations of Nigerians from poverty, want, ignorance, corruption, and exploitation, which have constituted stumbling blocks to our national political and economical development.

But it’s quite unfortunate that the Nigerian political system has changed whereby political power has been hacked by selfish individuals who only think of their own interests leaving other zones helpless.

Sincerely the creation of Nigeria power has been rotating from the North to West and to south. If Nigeria has men of conscience, they could have understood that to allow equity and justice to reign in this country, they should allow a South Easterner become the President of the country since other parts of the country have tested the power. This would have helped to ameliorate the feeling of marginalization by Igbos of the south East.

But today the political polarity in Nigeria has made it difficult for an average Igbo man to aspire to an enviable political height. Evidence abounds of an incurable and lopsided political engineering in Nigeria. This development has occasioned sectional and/or tribal politics in Nigeria.

The implication of this is that a section of the country dominates power so much that is only through political alignments and realignment that can produce government at the center. Without identifying with our own party we will not have the capacity to qualify for any political alignment or realignment.

The former Igbo Leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and other notable politicians in Igbo land brought to bear the APGA which to all intents and purposes was to be the political identity of Ndigbo.

But an Average Igbo man finds it difficult to work hard to sustain the only political identity of Igbo land.

Having seen all the marginalization and injustice being meted on the Igbo’s, it is pertinent all Igbo’s should embrace their own and champion it come 2023.

In Ebonyi State, we should embrace the party slogan “Onye aghala nwa nne ya” be your brothers keeper as the 2023 general election approaches and vote all APGA candidate.

The same should be applied in other states like Abia, Imo and Enugu. And by the time the north, west and south sees that South East has adopted a political system that speaks in one voice, it will help to curb marginalization and the injustice been meted on our Igbo brother in Nigeria.

This therefore justifies the need for Igbos in the South East to wholeheartedly embrace the APGA.