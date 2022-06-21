IPMAN Port Harcourt Unit hints of possible increase petrol pump price

Advertisement

The Independent Petroleum Product Marketers Association of Nigeria Port Harcourt Unit has given a nod to the position of Western Zone of Association on increase of petrol to 180 naira per liter.

Acting Chairman of IPMAN Port Harcourt Unit Nwanne Tochukwu Dominic told our Energy Correspondent Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie that IPMAN members in Rivers State are now buying petroleum products above the government stipulated prices. He said the marketers must in turn sell above the regulated pump price to remain in business.

“The gap in supply of premium motor spirit (PMS) is the reason for the queues witnessed in Lagos and FCT currently. The position of Ipman western zone on prizing is in the right direction. Ipman members currently buys this product far above the regulated prize and must sale above the regulated pump prize if they will remain business”.

Acting Chairman of IPMAN Port Harcourt Unit Nwanne Tochukwu Dominic explained that if the NNPC who are sole importers of petroleum products in the country don’t step up their games in bridging the gap in supply of PMS in the country, the scarcity been experienced in Lagos and Abuja will spread to other parts of the country.

“if urgent steps is not taking by NNPC to make available this product, it may affect other parts of the country. I therefore call on NNPC being the sole importers of petroleum products to step up their activities by ensuring availability of these products especially, PMS popularly known as fuel to avert this looming scarcity while expediting actions towards revamping our nation refineries.

Acting Chairman of IPMAN Port Harcourt Unit Nwanne Tochukwu Dominic cleared that Port Harcourt and it’s environs is yet to witness any scarcity or queues in petrol stations. He however said there may be increase of pump price to 180 naira because marketers are already buying above regulated price.

“There are no form of petroleum products scarcity or queues in filling stations in Port Harcourt at the moment. But we are currently buying the product at above regulated prize. It’s only few depots that is loading in Port Harcourt as at today. If the product is not made available, and urgently too, it will definitely hit here”, he said.

Our correspondent is currently monitoring petrol stations in the Port Harcourt metropolis for any possible queues.

