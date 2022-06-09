Breaking News: Soludo Announces Eleven More New Appointments

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has approved the appointments of eleven more individuals into various key positions in the state.

The appointments, which came barely 70 days after the swearing-in of the Governor, was announced in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, the new appointees and their portfolios include: Rt. Hon Anayo Nebe —Special Adviser, Legislative/State Assembly Matters; Dr. Alex Obiogbolu —Special Adviser, Political Matters; Dr. Godwin Nnadozie —Special Adviser,

Medicals and Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Emma Ezenwaji — Chairman of Governing Board, ASWAMA; and Mr. Mike Ozoemena —MD/CEO, Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA).

Others include: Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi —MD/CEO, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency; Mr. Tony Ujubuonu — MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency; Barr. Raphael Asha Nnabuife —Special Adviser, Local Government Affairs; Mr. Chido Obidiegwu —MD, Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS); Prof. Phil O. Phil-Eze —MD, Anambra State Erosion, Watershed and Climate Change Agency (ANSEWCCA); and Mr. Obumneme Akunyili —DG, Project Monitoring Office –