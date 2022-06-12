In Anambra, Another Kidnapped Youth Found Dead, Wrapped in Sack Bag

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A corpse of another youth, Nnaemeka Aksolisa, who was kidnapped and murdered by suspected gunmen has been discovered in Utuh, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming barely few hours such news tended of another young man and Youth Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in the Nnewi South, Mr. Emeka Alaehobi, whose corpse was found yesterday in the same Utuh two days after he was abducted in his hometown, Ukpor, by unidentified gummen.

NNAEMEKA AKSOLISA, who hailed from Umuka Village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Council Area, was said to have embarked on a short business trip to Ukpor since two weeks ago, but never returned; neither was any call or message received from his abductors.

According to a source from the area, after series of efforts to locate or rescue him, which all proved abortive; his corpse was, however, found along Ọnụsorọgụ Road in Utuh over the weekend.

It was also gathered that the corpse was wrapped in a black sack and dumped by the road side by his murderers, from where it was taken home and buried on Saturday, June 11 at his place in Umuka Village, Osumenyi.

The source further revealed that Nnaemeka, a 35-year-old orphan, got married four years ago, and left some 2 kids and his new wife behind.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, however, said he did not have any information yet on the incident.