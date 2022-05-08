Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Leaders of Southeast Nigeria have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths held in detention.

The President was on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi state, where he commissioned many projects of Umahi’s administration.

The leaders made the demand during a meeting with the President Friday 6th, at new government house Abakaliki.

The leaders also requested exclusive zoning of Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 to the Southeast extraction.

Leaders comprising the Southeast Governors Forum Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, Chairman of Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mkpuma, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, Ohaneze Ndigbo President – General, George Obiozor and First Republic Minister Mbazulike Amaechi among others, insisted that addressing those issues by the President would deepen Democracy in Nigeria, entrench fairness and justice as well as curtail insecurity in the country.

Chairman Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mkpuma appealed to Buhari to support the call for Southeast presidency and help restore peace in the region.

He said; “We plead with you Mr President to grant the plea for Southeast to produce the next President of the country in 2023.

” We stand by you in all efforts towards the fight against insecurity in the Southeast and the country in general.

“We however plead with you as a compassionate father to temper justice with mercy in the case of our son, Nnamdi Kanu. We have started dialogue to ensure that all those who feel aggrieved are brought to round table discussion.

” Do not listen to those advocating for an interim government for they are inviting anarchy.”

Speaking further, the first republic minister Amaechi Mbazulike, and the southeast CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, pleaded with President Buhari to help restore peace and orderliness in the country.

Mbazulike said ” I want to see peace in this country before I join my ancestors, I want to see peace in the Southeast particularly where there is an upsurge of crisis. And something that will lead to that peace is around the corner, and we are asking you to give me the mandate and I will give you peace.”

In addition Governor David Umahi stated that the Southeast cannot continue to vote for those who fail to support them.

“It is wrong for the Southern part of the country to clamour for equity and fairness on the issue of Presidency when it cannot replicate such within its fold.

” We can recall that political considerations were applied in ensuring that the Southwest zone produced the President in 1999.

“Whether rightly or wrongly, when it comes to our turn whatever wrong we have committed, the same consideration should be to ensure equity and fairness.” He said.

Reacting to their demands, President Buhari insisted that “the matter remains in the full purview of the court where it will be properly adjudicated.”