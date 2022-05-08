Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the death of Senator Arthur Nzeribe is a big loss to the people of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Senator Nzeribe reportedly died on Sunday at the age of 83 according to family sources, having been born on November 2, 1938.

A statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, said Senator Nzeribe will forever be remembered as a political juggernaut in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma said his death has robbed Imo State and Nigeria of a seasoned politician and business icon, noting that Senator Nzeribe died when his fatherly and statesmanly advice were badly needed.

The Governor commiserated with the family members of Senator Nzeribe, the people of Oguta, his political and business associates, friends and well wishers on his passing, urging them to pray for the deceased.

Governor Uzodimma who also said Senator Nzeribe’s death is a personal loss to his family, the government and people of Imo State, urged God to grant the soul of the deceased a peaceful repose.

Senator Nzeribe, Osi ji, Ogbuagu Damanze, represented Orlu senatorial zone between October 1983 and December 1983 in the Second Republic on the platgorm of the Nigeria People’s Party (NPP).

At the return of the third republic he also represented the people of Imo West between May 1999 and May 2007 on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).