Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has today visited Bauchi State as part of his continued visit to states and meet with delegates of the All Progressives Congress APC ahead of the party presidential Primaries.

Speaking at the Osinbajo the emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu palace, He said that the concern of our government is the plight of a common man, how to ensure that a common man is given a fair chance to be employed and to have a decent living.

Osinbajo said “This is the reason why several of our projects that we have undertaken, especially the social investment programme, have been to better the life of the common man. But also, we’ve been concerned about young people, how we can improve, not just the quality of education of our young people, but the opportunity for young people to get jobs, to be employed and to have a decent standard of living. This is very important for us as a government”

“And this will also explain why I am running for the president of this country come February 2023”

He said:Your Royal Highness, I have served as Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari for the past seven years and with God helping us, I will see out that term till May 2023. But in that capacity, I have been exposed to governance of a complex and diverse level my office has allowed. Thanks very much to the openness and transparency of our President, Muhammadu Buhari. I have learnt a lot and I know that even during that period that I acted a President of this country, I was exposed to so much”.

He said “One of the critical things one recognizes is that a diverse country such as ours, different religions, different ethnicities, people with different designs, but we must treat everybody with fairness and justice. We must treat everybody, every faith, every ethnicity with fairness and justice. And I believe that this is one of the reasons why it is important for us even in putting ourselves forward for the position of president, to bear in mind that the unity of this country is one of the most important things that we need”

Osinbajo said “unity of this country is very, very crucial. There is no point trying to govern a country that is not united. Our primary task is unity and security which is also very crucial; and these are issues that we are concerned with and which we are trying to deal with everyday.”

He said he was in the palace , to visit the emir and to inform him of his intentions and to pay his respect to the entire emirate council.

Receiving the Vice President the emir of Bauchi appreciated osinbako who is in Bauchi for political activities but still considered it necessary to visit him.

He said This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution.

Emir said “We believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, by virtue of our position, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we only advise wisely,We pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi state is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country what we are after”

Vice president visited a reknown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb,