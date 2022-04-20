Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed his Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, as well as three commissioners who tendered their resignation to continue carrying out their duties.

Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governor accepted the resignation of seven other commissioners.

Among the commissioners the Governor directed to return to their duty posts are Alhaji Nura Muhammed Dankade, Sanusi Said Kiru, and Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, commissioners for Budget & Planning, Education and Health, respectively.

Makoda is said to be targeting the House of Representatives ticket for Makoda/Dambatta constituency, while Dankade is said to be nursing the ambition to oust the current Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa as the representative of Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency at the green chamber.

Kiru and Tsanyawa are both said to be targeting unseating the current representatives of their constituencies (Kiru/Bebeji and Kunchi/Tsanyawa) at the House of Representatives.

The current representatives are loyalists of the governor.

The statement said the governor approved the resignation of Nasir Gawuna (his deputy), who doubles as Agric Commissioner, Murtala Sule Garo, Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye, Mahmud Muhammad Santsi, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the Commissioners Local Govt & Chieftancy Affairs, Culture & Tourism, Housing & Transport, Special Duties, Rural & Community Development, and Youth & Sports, respectively.

“The Governor thanked them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wishes them well in all future endeavors. In this respect, the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately,” the statement said.

“However, the Chief of Staff and all other Commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries.”

Daily Trust earlier reported that the governor also rejected the resignation of the Managing Director of Kano Road and Transport Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Dan Agundi.

In line with section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act, political appointees interested in contesting 2023 elections have been stepping down.

Daily Trust had reported how no fewer than 53 commissioners and other aides of governors have resigned to contest for elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Section 84 (12) says that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.”