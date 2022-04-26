Advertisement

Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A mobile accident involving a 406 Peugeot car and a motorcycle in Gyara village, Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State has claimed one life while 4 others were variously injured.

Report from the Information Officer of Bogoro LGC, James Gomna contained that occupants of the 406 Peugeot were a lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic, Nassarawa in Nassarawa state, Mal. Nasiru B. Abdullahi, his son, Abdalla Nasiru and driver, Namama Abdulhai who all escaped death but injured in the accident.

According to the Information Officer (IO), the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Gyara village confirming that Mal. Nasiru B Abdullahi, his son and the driver were traveling to Bauchi for a condolence visit to some of their family members.

An eyewitness who is a resident of Gyara said that, “I can confirm to you that this morning, two young men riding on a motorcycle wanted to overtake a vehicle leading to an accident”.

The eyewitness added that, “The young men were, Mr. Godiya Samaila, a resident of Gyara village who died at the spot while his brother, Mr. Abinuku sustained a deep cut on his forehead. The other victims have been taken to Bauchi for further treatment”.

The Police in Bogoro confirmed the incident and urged motorists to be wary of unnecessary overtaking when driving along highway.

Mr. Godiya Samaila was later confirmed dead and his remains has been deposited in the morgue.