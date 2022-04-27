Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

igerian Navy in Onitsha, Anambra state, has allegedly been accused by motorists of causing heavy traffic grid-lock adjacent to Franobi Estate, along the ever-busy Onitsha Owerri road, thereby frustrating smooth vehicular and passengers’ Movement on daily basis.

A driver who pleaded anonymity told newsmen in Onitsha yesterday that, “they rake in millions of naira on daily basis. Each time I get to that Naval check-point, the Naval ratings will ask me to produce #2,000 or park my truck and terminate my journey”, he alleged.

“In a bid not to waste my precious time I produced the money and left. I was in the grid-lock for about an hour from the Oba fly-over. These Naval officers rake in millions of money daily”.

“I plead that their commander should call them to order because he may not know that his boys are dragging the image of Nigerian Navy in Onitsha to the mud.”

Also a tricycle operator who plies Onitsha/Owerri road, and simply identified himself as Okey, told newsmen that, “our problem along Onitsha/Owerri road is not the bad portions of the road but the heavy traffic grid-lock caused by the Naval men at the naval check- point “.

“It is because of the money they collect from motorists that causes the grid-lock. It was worse yesterday, coupled with the heavy down pour”

In his own reaction, a trader who resides in Oba but pleaded anonymity said that, “my brother, what is happening here is better experienced than told. It is money collection all the way by the Naval officers”

“Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo should come to our rescue because they are not stationed there to make money but to sack unknown Gunmen”

“Any time we are approaching them with wares, we must drop money or you pack the vehicle. If you doubt what I am saying just hang around and you will see the entire thing by yourself”