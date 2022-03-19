Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Obi of Awka Ancient Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, the Eze Uzu 111 of Awka, Obi Austin Ndigwe has given the wife of the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano seven days to tender unreserved public apology for fighting the wife of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the Governor of the state.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the traditional ruler described the ex-first lady’s act as a desecration of Awka land, which requires that he, as the traditional ruler of the people and chief custodian of culture, is under obligation to perform some sacrifices to cleanse the land of the filth and pollution, and to appease the gods, to avoid misfortunes.

He therefore declared that she must apologise to the entire Igbo people or face serious consequences if she fails to do so.

“She should also tender an unreserved apology to the new Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for her disgraceful conduct during his inauguration. The same should go for the chief judge of the state who was conducting the swearing in when she descended,” he said.

He revealed that he had spoken with Bianca Ojukwu who explained that what angered her was that Mrs Obiano walked up to her and called her unprintable names, including querying her presence at the swearing-in the ceremony, which she described as ‘APGA event’.

According to him, a study of the scenario showed clearly that Mrs Obiano’s action was deliberate, as she came very much prepared to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

Ndigwe added that Mrs Obiano’s action was not only against Mrs Ojukwu, but against the late Ojukwu, who is the founder of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, who his widow came to represent.

He said: “It must be pointed out that Bianca was not at that ceremony as Bianca, but as a direct representative of our late father and leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, her late husband who pioneered APGA.

“Therefore, Ebele’s action of casting aspersion on her is an affront on the entire Igbo people. It was indeed on Odumegwu Ojukwu and not on Bianca as a person. This is an insult on Igbo and it must not go unpunished.

“It is on record that I took Obiano and this his wife, Ebele to Bianca Ojukwu where they knelt down while seeking the party’s governorship ticket. Bianca endorsed Obiano and called on all APGA members including the then Governor Peter Obi to support him.

“Mrs Ebele Obiano has only 7 days to apologise as demanded and directed or face serous consequences.”