Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, one of the aspirants for All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship, says he is still in the race, contrary to claims that he has endorsed Sen. George Akume, for the position.

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Deputy Campaign Director, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ojougboh said that the report indicating that Sheriff has endorsed Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs was fake news.

He said that Sheriff was still consulting in spite of recent developments in the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that the Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation has joined forces with Malam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation to support the candidacy of Sen. George Akume for APC National Chairman.

“We which to disassociate ourselves from the report which emanated from Chief Ray Morphy, Co-ordinator South of the George Akume Campaign Organisation.

“The report is fake and should not be regarded, it is nothing but a figment of the imagination of those who planted it.

“We categorically state that the report which claimed that the Sheriff Campaign Organisation is working to ensure that George Akume emerged as APC’s national chairman at the National Convention is a blatant lie from the pit of hell,” he said.

Ojougboh said that the report was ridiculous and unfounded.

He said that Sheriff, a former two term governor of Borno enjoyed almost 70 per cent support from APC grassroots.

“Our consultations is continuing in spite of developments in the party, ” he said.

He charged the general public and the party’s members to disregard the report.