Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

With the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra state chapter zoning its chairmanship position to Anambra Central Senatorial District, ahead of the forthcoming state Congress of the party in the state, one of the leading chairmanship aspirants, Chief Chuks Okoye, has advised that only a member of the party who is known to have never defected to any other party in the past nor indulged in anti-party activity should be elected chairman of the patty in the state.

Okoye, a lawyer who disclosed that PDP also fixed the price for obtaining a chairmanshio nomination form at N750,000, gave the assurance that he is capable of retrieving the Anambra governorship stool from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the state and return it to PDP if he assumes the chairmanship position of PDP in the state.

Okoye who was formerly state secretary and legal adviser of PDP respectively, told newsmen that the inability of the party to recapture the governorship stool of the state from APGA, since 16 years now was due to betrayals of the party and her candidate by members during elections.

According to him, “if elected chairman of PDP in the state, I have the capacity to galvanize the teeming members and supporters of the party to retrieve the governorship seat from APGA because I am one of the few old state executive members of the PDP in Anambra state who has never defected to any other political party or indulged in anti-party activity during elections”.

“I am one of the foundation members of PDP in Anambra state, and my pledge is that as a long standing member of the party, I am conversant with the party constitution and will make sure that the affairs of the party is run strictly based on the provisions of the constitution if elected the chairman”, he assured.

He stated that lack of application of the party’s constitution and guidelines in running the affairs of the party was basically responsible for why members always become aggrieved and work against the party’s interest during elections, adding, “I possess the capacity to bring all PDP members who left the party into the fold and reconcile those aggrieved ones who for one reason or the other defected or indulged in anti-party activities”.