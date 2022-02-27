Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police command said it has recovered vehicles abandoned by some members of the public, and those seized by unknown gunmen in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement to newsmen, in which he also revealed that the vehicles were recovered around Anambra, when its men moved round on operation.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Police Command today 25th February, 2022 wishes to inform the members of the public especially Ndi Anambra of abandoned/recovered vehicle in the Command.

“The Command invites anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles to come to the office of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka with a valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection.”

The recovered vehicles include Lexus Jeep RX300 (ash colour) with reg. no: Abuja: KUJ-650JT, Toyota Corolla (red colour) with reg.no: Abuja: BWR 819JV, and Toyota Camry (ash colour)with reg. no: Lagos: KTU 26HK.

Others are: Mercedes Benz GLK350 (black colour) with reg. nos: Lagos: KRD 340GL and Lexus Jeep RX330 (ash colour) with reg. no: Lagos: EKY-61BU.

DSP Ikenga, however, did not disclose if the vehicles were part of those recovered at Lilu, Orsumoghu, where the military recently invaded the camp of suspected gunmen and also arrested many.

It would be recalled that victims who have escaped from the Lilu, Orsumoghu of the gunmen revealed that numerous cars belonging to their victims and the abondoned ones littered the camp, including the school bus of Community Secondary School, Ebenator, in Nnewi South Local Government Area, which was snatched from the principal on gunpoint.