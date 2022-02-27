Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

It was a black Saturday in Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as gunmen suspected to be cultists storm a burial ceremony shoot down many guests, numbering about 20.

It was gathered that the burial was that of a suspected leader of a secret cult, named Ozo; hence while his corpse was lying in state in his compound, the armed men suspected to members of a rival cult group stormed the scene and opened fire on the mourners and the guests.

According to a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, his sister and her friends who had already prepared to attend the burial ceremony, but were disappointed by the vehicle they booked, were running around, looking for where to get another vehicle to convey them to Ebenebe, only to receive a phone call that gunmen stormed the burial and dispersed everybody with heavy gunshots.

The source his sister also got a video from the scene, which showed several persons lying dead in the pool of their own blood, while Ozo’s corpse was desecrated, with its coffin lying far apart, while the corpse was sprawled on the ground by the ferocious gunmen.

The video, according to him, also shows members of the community wailing, while dead bodies littered the compound.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, and explained that it was a case of cult rivalry.

He said, “Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe. A burial was going on, when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

“I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear.

“For now, the Commissioner Of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has despatch tactical squads comprising of various units to the area to maintain calm.”

As at the time of filing this report, the total number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.