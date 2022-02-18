Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

A 102-year-old woman has declared her interest to contest for the post of Nigeria President in the 2023 general election.

The woman, Mrs Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, who hails from Aguata local government area of Anambra State, made her intentions known during a recent visit to the Management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Popularly known as ‘Living Legend’ and ‘Mama Africa’, the centenarian explained that she has wonderful plans and agendas for Nigeria if elected as the President of the country come 2023.

Mrs Ezenyaeche, who is also the founder of ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’, said she is ready to challenge other contestants in the poll, if the younger generation of the country are not ready.

She, however, has not revealed the political party she would be contesting under.

This is making Mrs Ezenyaeche the 3rd woman to have declared for the presidential race, after Okunnu-Lamidi and Patience Key. However, she is the oldest of them all.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the President of the group she founded, the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’, Caro Nwosu, said: “If young Nigerians are shying away from political participation, she says she is ready to contest. She has already prepared a manifesto for herself. And she has the vision. If the good ones don’t come out to contest.”

Speaking further, Nwosu described Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche as an advocate of a better Nigeria, adding that she is indeed ready to lead the nation.



