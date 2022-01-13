Advertisement

The Enugu State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Raymond Ozoemena as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the confirmation of Ozoemena on Thursday in Enugu followed his screening by the Assemblymen.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on Tuesday forwarded the name of Ozoemena for screening and confirmation after acting for three months.

Ugwuanyi said Ozoemena’s confirmation became important following his recommendation by the National Judicial Council in December 2021.

Speaking during the screening, Ozoemena said he would work toward sanitising the judicial system of the state and also consolidate on the successes recorded by the former chief judge, Justice Ngozi Emehelu.

Ozoemena, who hails from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state, maintained that sanitising the system would help to restore public confidence and trust in courts.

He said he would also ensure speedy dispensation of justice by ensuring that all bottle-necks, including unnecessary adjournment of cases causing delay of justice, were eliminated.

The Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, congratulated Ozoemena on his appointment as the state chief judge and charged him to live up to expectation in order to justify his appointment.

The Speaker reminded him that he was occupying a very sensitive position as the head of the judiciary, urging him to work in synergy with other arms of the government for the peace and growth of Enugu state.

The house, however, adjourned to reconvene on Tuesday Feb. 1.