The super eagles have been knocked out of the African Cup of Nations by the Tunisians.

The Nigerian super eagles suffered the defeat following a 47th minute goal by a Tunisian striker who found the net of the Nigerian goal post. The Nigerian goal keeper, Okoye was caught off guard.

Nigeria could not equalize the goal.

The super eagle was further struck by another misfortune when the referee kicked out Iwobi out of the game following a controversial red card.

The super eagle will be headed back home after breakfast.

J. J. Okocha who commented after the game explained that Nigeria did not take of their business. “The super eagles were too predictable. The Tunisians outsmarted us“. He explained that the super eagles should have changed their style of play when it became certain that the Tunisians had blocked the wings. But the Coach of the super eagles countered that it was not possible to change style of play mid tournament. The coach explained that the execution by his boys were slightly slow. “They were not feeding the ball to the wingers fast enough”, he said.