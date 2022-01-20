Advertisement

*unveils ‘CLEAN’ program

From Chuks Collins, Awka

An Ihiala born aide of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has declared his intention to contest for the Ihiala Federal Constituency in the coming 2023 general elections.

According to visibly confident young man, “I am Barrister Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam, a legal practitioner and the Managing Partner of Clay and Amicus Solicitors- a law firm with headquarters in Anambra State. I graduated from the University of Wolverhampton, UK, where I obtained my Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) with First Class Honours.

“I was also a recipient of the prestigious Governor Peter Obi’s Award of Academic Excellence, and the University of Wolverhampton (UK) Bar and Mooting Society Award. I also hold a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from the Pontifical Urban University, Rome; a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland; and a Master’s degree in ADR (LL.M) from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. Presently, I am a PhD candidate at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.” Barr Maduakolam said.

“I hail from Umudiokpara Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

This formal declaration, he noted was with the firm conviction that with the full support of the constituents the journey of creating a new order for a greater Ihiala Federal Constituency would have kicked off in ernest.

He pointed out that “I have the social and mental capacity, political goodwill and essential contacts to deliver quality, effective and all-inclusive representation for our people. My in-depth conviction is that with my antecedents, my representation will be felt by the masses through the attraction of federal presence in our Constituency, and more importantly, bridging the gap between the government and the constituents.

“Before my consultation before joining this race to serve our people, I have moved around the federal constituency, interacting with the high and the low, the haves and the have-nots, the youths and the elders, men and women; and I have also consulted with different interest groups and talents. This enabled me to assemble a team to put our thoughts and ideas together into a working strategy and document Maka Ọdimma Ihiala Federal Constituency!” The House of Reps aspirant disclosed.

He said he has listened silently to the concerns of his people about unfulfilled expectations and promises, dashed hopes, poverty and frustrations which according to him have become inspiration for his aspiration.

“I want us to have a CLEAN Ihiala LGA for the greater good; and once we are elected, we will hinge our legislative engagements on the following core values: Creative Economy, Leadership, Education, Agriculture, Naissance(CLEAN)

“Concerning some of the items above, I have already started to make meaningful contributions to improve them in my capacity as the SA on Information, Communication & Strategy to His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano. I prioritized youth development through the establishment of my pet project- JAMIE Program. That program focuses on youths educational development, career development, personal development, scholarships, and skill acquisition, among other objectives.

“Our people must know this, the only popular and all-inclusive agenda we must pursue come 2023 is quality and responsive “Representation” because the tripod of development cannot manifest in our Constituency’s socioeconomic standing without qualitative inputs of an effective Representation. The urgent need to see quality Representation remains pivotal in our Constituency, which will be my priority when elected.

“For too long, we have worked for and allowed people, who are distant in thoughts,

concerns, and values to occupy elective positions without calling them to account. Some feel bigger than the masses who elected them, maybe because they gave out peanuts before the election. We want to change the narrative. Over time, we will make our comprehensive manifesto known and ask you to work out realistic timelines for deliverables. I will not let you down!

“Those that our paths have crossed will testify that I am a deliberate aspirant, trained, prepared, determined, and ready to render a responsive representation with the sole mandate of making an impact through legislative engagements that will be felt by the masses directly. To be candid, we are in the most difficult period as a people, new issues have emerged in our Constituency, especially that of insecurity, which only a robust legislative engagement and responsive Representation can tame!

“As it stands today, Ihiala Federal Constituency needs a federal lawmaker with a proven history of innovation, achievements, and problem-solving skills. We deserve a person who understands the language of our dear people, who can strike the right partnership with other institutions, agencies, and critical stakeholders to develop our communities, someone who can exploit and expand potentials, someone who can lead our youths to develop the right mindsets and be productive.

“Ndi Ihiala Federal Constituency be anyi, I, therefore, call on you all to join hands with me in this noble cause. Dear brothers & sisters, A Greater Ihiala Federal Constituency with more federal presence can be achievable with committed and responsive representation.” He concluded.