An Anambra State lawyer, Mr Donald Amamgbo, has donated a state-of-art cathedral to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Diocese of Ihiala.

Amamgbo said he was inspired by service to God and humanity to carry out the project, explaining that there was no political undertone except that he wants the people to worship God in a befitting atmosphere.

Speaking during the dedication of the facility at the weekend, Amamgbo described the church as a tool to drive positive change and peaceful coexistence among the community.

He however noted that the church should be well equipped to effectively play such role.

He said, “When God puts a conviction in your heart, no matter how big or small, listen to it and do it. This initiative does not have any political undertone, it is not the first project I will do for my community and it does not have to be politically motivated.

“I set out to build a church that is historical, something that you will see in the next 50 years from now and it will still be in vogue. All the facilities are standard.

“People asked me, why build this kind of structure here and I replied them…why not? Why build structures in major cities and come home and be like second class citizens. Are we second class citizens?

“I don’t care any denomination you belong to what I care about is for you to be the best human being you can be. The church in Nigeria, as a tool for driving positive change, is trying, but it could do better.

“The church has always been a voice of change but these days, it has focussed on a lot of distractions. To me, their core mission is to change lives and change the society positively and to preach what they believe in fearlessly.

“My advise to the community members is to see this as a tool for peaceful coexistence and societal integration. It has been gifted to them and they have the obligation to look after it.”

In his sermon titled, “Landmark Prayers”, the Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba who took his Bible text from 1Kings 8:27-30 thanked God for His faithfulness upon Ihiala Diocese.

He said the dedication ceremony of the chapel was a celebration of God’s grace and goodness to His Church through Barr Amamgbo.

He said, “It’s a thing of joy that Barr Amamgbo remained true to his conviction of building for God even when men have many reasons not to do anything for the church.

“He built for the church not because he is the richest person in the land. This sacrificial gift to God is worthy of emulation.”

The Primate who later christened the chapel “a place of prayers” where people would seek the face of God and get solution to their challenges, prayed for God’s continued blessings on the benefactor.

The Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Israel Okoye, in his remarks, showered praises and blessings on Barr Amamgbo for surrendering himself to be used of God.

“I lack words to express my gratitude to God who prepared the benefactor to shoulder the responsibility of building the chapel at a time almost everyone in the country is groaning because of the economic situation in the country,” he said.

Dedicating the church, tagged, ‘Chapel of revival’, Bishop of the Niger Diocese, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo commended Amamgbo, describing the gesture as worthy of emulation.

“For building this structure, he has shown that he loves God and wants God to be worshipped in His holiness and in a befitting atmosphere. The church has a role to play in ensuring the peaceful coexistence among the community and it must be done by preaching a message of peace, hope and love,” the cleric added.

One of the earliest arrival at the occasion was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Anambra State November 6 election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo who stood with the benefactor as he handed over the chapel keys to Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba who in turn handed over the keys to the Bishop, Ihiala Diocese, Rt Revd Prof Israel Kelue Okoye.