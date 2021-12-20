Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Courts have ruled on the case brought about by aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Anambra State over the supposed APC direct primary that was held in Anambra State against the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election.

Details are sketchy but available information indicates that Senator Andy Uba who was the APC gubernatorial flag bearer has been disqualified by the Court – meaning Senator Andy Uba was never the gubernatorial candidate for APC.

The court declared that Moughalu, the plaintiff was able to prove that there was no primary conducted in Anambra. It held that APC did not conduct primary election and that Andy Uba should stop parading himself as the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Hon.Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang

The Judge, Hon.Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang made the ruling today at the federal high court Abuja.

