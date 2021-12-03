Advertisement

A contingent of 62 troops of the Martin Luther Agwai International leadership and peacekeeping center (MLAILPKC) has been deployed in Mali for the multi-Dimensional integrated stabilization Mission (MINUSMA).

The troops were deployed after an intensive and comprehensive three weeks training in line with the United Nations pre-deployment modules.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Medical (NIMED) level 8 II hospital MINUSMA Mali pre-deployment training in Jaji, Kaduna state, the Commandant of the center, Major-General Auwal Fagge, said the troops underwent the four phases of the pre-deployment training.

“Phase 1 of the training involved weapon training, basic military skills and lane, phase 2 exposed troops to UN specific peacekeeping training which covered the core pre deployment training material.”

“It also covered relevant lesson in some standardizes training material include cross cutting thematic issues like protection of civilian, conflict related sexual violence, child protection and sexual exploitation and abuse.

“In phase 3, troops went through mission specific training aimed at impacting practical knowledge on mission environment mandates, tasks, culture of the host nation and other specific training such as ROEs through scenario base exercise and phase 4 involved the integration training which brings together all the theoretical lesson to enhance decision making within the unit and the vitalization of the real mission condition.”

He said the center will continue to provide quality training for troops earmarked for peace support operations in order to prepare them for multidimensional challenges in contemporary peacekeeping environments, which have become very dynamic and complex.

“The philosophy behind the training is in line with headquarters’ vision of deploying quality peacekeepers for peace support operations. The mission specific training received by the units is meant to provide the troops with requisite skills to enable them operate under the prevailing condition in Mali, in a most professional manner,” he added.

The Chief of Training, Army Headquarters, Major-General Abdulslam Ibrahim, who was the guest of honour noted that the technique and procedure impacted on the troops during the training will put them in a good frame of mind to discharge their duties in the mission area.

Represented by Deputy Chief of Training, Brigadier-General Hassan T. Dada, he said the pre-deployment training was aimed at equipping troops with the knowledge and expertise to function in peace support operations.