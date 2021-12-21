Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A yet-to -be- identified man in his 50’s collapsed and died on Tuesday morning while walking along Jubilee road by Area Command in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

An eyewitness account said the man was walking with his luggage to board a vehicle when he suddenly fell to the ground.

“He was carrying some luggages, maybe he was traveling for the Xmas, when he collapsed and died,” said the eyewitness who added that the man did not show any sign of ill health.

Residents of the area are said to have fled following the incident, for fear of police harassment.

The arrival of the Federal Road Safety Corps ambulance was still being awaited as of the time of filing this report.