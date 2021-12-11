Advertisement

In the early hours of 11th December, 2021 at about 0105hrs, the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer Sabon Tasha Division Kaduna acted on a distress call received from a good Samaritan to the fact that some suspected armed bandits numbering about thirty (30) with some in military gears and bearing dangerous weapons, were making ferocious effort to break into a residential area at Sabo GRA in Chikun LGA of the State in an attempt to commit heinous crime.

On receiving the distress call, Operatives were immediately mobilized with the support of other security agents to the scene with a view to thwart the bandit’s intention. The criminals on sensing the presence of security agents, started shooting indiscriminately. However, the Operatives did not hesitate in returning fire for fire and succeeded in foiling the attempt. The criminals been frustrated by the Police and other security agents, set the resident on fire and flee for their lives.

Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits operated simultaneously with one at oil village in the same Sabo Location where they kidnapped a woman and her four (4) children to an unknown destination. Meanwhile, investigation into the two incidences has since commenced while effort is ongoing to facilitate safe rescue of the victims of the other sad incident.

The Command is deeply saddened by the setback but is doing everything possible to restore normalcy within the public space in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police IGP Baba Usman Alkali. Thus, the members of the public are urged to promptly report suspicious situations and incidences as that will elicit a quick positive response from the Command.

ASP MUHAMMED JALIGE

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

KADUNA STATE COMMAND