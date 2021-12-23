Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Plans are in top gear to ensure the inauguration of Awka City Stadium on Dec. 28.

Inspecting the progress of work on the stadium, the Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra announced that it would be inaugurated on Dec. 28.

This is contained in a statement signed by James Eze, the Chief Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor.

According to him, the final matches of the Anambra State Under-17 Football Academicals shall be played to mark the opening of the stadium on the day.

The stadium is built by FIFA-approved agents and consultants, who have given assurances that the facilities being installed in it shall meet FIFA standards on completion.

“The Awka City Stadium is one of the outstanding initiatives of Gov. Obiano that make up increasingly popular, Obiano’s Glittering Legacies currently serialised on Arise Television.

“With barely three months left in his 8-year tenure, Gov. Obiano is finishing strong with an array of remarkable achievements that has left his most rabid critics chuckling in amazement