By Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the Government and people of the State, has congratulated the National Chairman-elect of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu on his 69th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom also congratulated Senator Gabriel Suswam, who represents Benue North-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly on his 57th birthday.

The Governor prayed for God’s blessings upon Senator Ayu to enable him continue to serve the country, particularly now that the task of leading the PDP falls on him at a time that Nigeria is at a crossroad, facing grave existential threats from activities of the terrorist’s herdsmen and unsavoury actions of the current APC-led federal government.

Ortom said that given the experience and wide contacts and calm leadership disposition of the former President of the Senate, he is convinced that Nigeria will benefit from his leadership to retrieve the country from the throes of disunity and position it for the benefit of this and future generations.

He prayed God to continue to bless Ayu and give him more wisdom as he celebrates a joyful birthday and prosperous new year.

Governor Ortom also prayed for God’s sustained blessings upon Senator Suswam and his family to enable him continue to serve the country at all times.

He said the contributions of Senator Suswam to nation-building is exemplary given his strides as a seasoned Parliamentarian in the House of Representatives, Governor and now Senator.

Governor Ortom said Suswam is very critical now that Nigeria’s unity is threatened by activities of elements who are bent on bringing the country to her knees.

He prayed God to continue to bless Suswam and expressed hope that this will usher in a fresh start for a greater and positive exploit.

Similarly, Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba has felicitated with the Former Governor of Benue State and Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial district, Sen. Gabriel Suswam and National PDP Chairman-elect, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu on their birthday celebrations.

Speaker Uba who described the duo as great nationalist and courageous democrats commended them for their outstanding successes, dedication to public service and contributions both at State and Federal levels, to nation-building.

He lauded the unity and support the two political legends have rendered to the Ortom led government in the State saying they have clearly demonstrated their love for the State and abiding faith in progressive leadership.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Wuese Orshi, the Speaker, on behalf of his family, members of the 9th Benue Assembly and Political associates congratulated both Ayu and Suswam on their new age and prayed God to grant them sound health, wisdom and fulfillment as they aspire for more accomplishments in National service.