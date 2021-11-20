Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), has released timetable for Local Government elections.

The Electoral body in the timetable fixed February 23 for the election.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Dr Mike E Ajogwu, SAN, also fixed December 10, 2021 for party primaries.

A caretake committees would be set up at the expiration of the tenure of the present Council Chairman which is around the corner.

Some of the chairmen have already been penciled down to serve in the caretaker committees whose list is already being prepared.

The caretaker committee will serve for three months during which elections will hold.

Lobbying is already in top gear for the positions just as some of the serving chairmen position themselves for a possible second term.

…..details later.