By Favour Goodness

Onitsha and Nnewi, the commercial and industrial cities of Anambra state respectively were Tuesday grounded with very little commercial activities in the cities, over prayers held by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It was learnt that markets and commerical entities failed to open for business, over notices said to have been dished out by IPOB, stating that prayer rallies will hold for Kanu.

Sources in Onitsha and Nnewi told our correspondent that markets, shops and other business entities failed to open for business.

“Our staff who sent to Mgbuka old spare parts market to buy motor parts for the fixing of our company’s car returned without buying them, saying markets were shut,” the source said.

Further checks showed that commercial transport companies plying Awka to Onitsha did not also open for business.

Spokesperson of IPOB, Mr Emma Powerful could not be reached as at the time of filling this report to confirm if the group actually held a prayer rally for Kanu.

In Awka, it was also gathered that markets were opened, but traders were afraid of opening their shops for business, citing a notice served the market leaders for the observance of the prayers.

Schools, banks and other businesses in Awka were however opened.

The previous day, Monday had also been severally acknowledged as sit at home days, despite IPOB’s repeated notice that it has called of the exercise.