By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has begun recruitment of election ligation lawyers to face Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in court over the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

A former National Chairman of APGA Senator Victor Umeh, stated this at a press briefing at Aguluizigbo in the Anaocha local government area of the the state, adding, “Anambra state is not Imo”.

Uba had alleged that APGA did not win the election, citing alleged irregularities.

He vowed to upturn in court the declaration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo of APGA as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission .

He said,” Investigations show that there are sufficient grounds for me and the party to challenge the declaration of the APGA candidate, Soludo as winner of the election by INEC and that the ideal thing to do in the face of such discovery, is to approach the tribunal for redress.

“We will be heading to court with the discoveries we have, which shows that the declaration of Soludo as the governor-elect is faulty.

Describing the litigation threat as an empty one, Umeh said APGA lawyers were ready to meet Uba in court.

He urged the people of the state, especially APGA supporters not to lose sleep over such threat.

Umeh said, “Our lawyers are fully prepared for the challenge, any time Uba is ready.​

“Uba has no mandate to reclaim because the people of Anambra voted for APGA.

“The election took place in all the 21 local government areas in the state and he didn’t win any council area, so what is he going to court to do?”

“The out come of the election, was a true reflection of what Anambra people want. Anambra people didn’t give Andy Uba any mandate. They wanted Soludo, and they voted for him massively.

“We are use to such cases. I have been in politics for more than 20- years , so, APGA is not afraid of going to court with Andy Uba. Nothing will make Anambra people to vote for a party that has nothing to offer.

“ The Nigeria Judiciary is not an undertaker. Please tell him, we are waiting for him in court. Anambra is not Imo State, where a fourth candidate in election suddenly became a governor”, Umeh stated.