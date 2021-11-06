Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Anambra Governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo, has eventually casted his vote after hours of Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunction.

Soludo who arrived his Polling Unit 002, Ward 13, Isuofia, Aguata LGA around 12pm couldn’t cast his vote as the BVAS failed to function in the area.

The BVAS is a system that combines fingerprint and face biometrics for identity verification of voters.

It’s an integrated device that is multi-functional in nature, which serves as Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) during voter registration, voter accreditation on Election Day and also functions as INEC Results Viewing Device (IReV Device) to be used for election results upload on Election Day.

He voted around 5:08pm.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige also had difficulties getting accreditated.