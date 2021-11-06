Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

In most communities in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived between 9-11am on their assigned duty posts even as handful of voters were present waiting.

At Nwokeocha borehole junction polling unit 064 and Our lady’s premises polling unit 26, all in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, INEC officials were not seen until 11am even as two voters were seen waiting.

At Nkpor junction also officials arrived early and voting started with very few number of accredited voters, while at polling units 007 and 018 in Urban Girls college Onitsha, on official was present for accreditation.

According to a voter, John Emefaman, “this election is not as I expected because there is low turnout of the voters every where from what I heard”.

At Amichi Town Hall polling unit 005 and Bridge head unit (St Louis Jude Catholic church), all in Onitsha, accreditation started 9.15am with very few voters.

Reacting, an Accord Party agent at St Jude church, Hon. Danco Dan, said, ” two corpers are here as INEC officials by 9.00am and voters are yet to be here en mass”

At Umunze, Orumba South local government area voting commenced by 10am and in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government headquarters it also started about 9am.

In Nsugbe, Oyi local government area most of the machines were not functional thereby keeping the voters stranded.

According to a voter, Mr. Eze Olisa, “I came in as early as 9am to vote at St John De Baptist Church but the electoral machines in the entire

Place are not working”.

“I went to St Joseph Catholic church and it is the same story, so majority of the eligible voters may be disenfranchised”

“The voters apathy is not much recorded but the machines’ problem.

At Uruokwe Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area ward 3, large turn out of voters was recorded.