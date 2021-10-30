Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

It was hard for anyone present to suppress tears and emotions, when the remains of the proprietor of Udala Football Club, Chief Chukwunonso Hyginus Philip Ekwosi (aka Chief Udala) were laid to rest at his country home in Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State amidst tears, wailings and eulogies.

Sympathizers, family members, friends and associates and all those who knew him were all in tears as they bade farewell to the grassroots football development enthusiast who came to limelight following the formation of his Udala FC, in 2016.

Advertisement

His elder brother, Simon said that Chief Udala will be remembered for “his undying love for his people. His desire for the progress and development of his community.” That he totally connected himself to the development and empowerment of youths through football at the grassroots. And would be greatly missed by all, especially the young talents.

In another tribute, his other brother, Chief Ifeanyi Ekwosi recalled childhood memories with the late Udala and described him as a “best brother one would wish for” who pushed himself to the limits to attain greatness, building an impressive business empire and transforming the lives of numerous people. That he was a man of the people, and for all seasons, who was divinely imbued with peace, wisdom and knowledge.

Chief Victor Nwawuzie (Akirika Ukpor), and President General of Ogbaru main market eulogized the late Udala FC boss for his sterling qualities and immeasurable contributions to the growth of his community while he was alive.

He described him as a focused and courageous man who contributed immensely to development of the state, adding that late Ekwosi was a very bold person and had good relationship with that came in contact with him.

Also, Ebere Amaraizu, the Director, Nationwide League One (NLO) -(South-East)in an interview stated that Nigerian football will greatly miss the late club owner for his commitment to football in the country. He said the late club chairman was so passionate about the development of football at the grassroots.

It should be recalled that the late industrialist, businessman and sports philanthropist lost his life in a tragic circumstance late afternoon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 when the infamous ‘unknown gun men’ attacked his convoy and killed him at Ekeagu Abatete market junction while returning to his Awka base alongside his security and administrative aides.