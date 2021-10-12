Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state was not in Ihiala, when Gunmen attacked Odoata Central School, on Tuesday.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was scheduled to hold its political rally for its governorship candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to speak to the people of the area when the gunmen struck.

Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the governor’s convoy was not in Ihiala when attack was launched.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba said “The governor was about 30 kilometers away from Ihiala when the attack in Ihiala was repelled.

“The governor’s convoy was not attacked, what happened was that we got intelligence about the Ihiala attack, and the Ihiala rally did not hold.”

A source said that the APGA rally was billed to hold in Ogbaru and Ihiala, and while the Ogbaru rally was on going, gunmen attacked the Ihiala venue, even before the governor arrived the area.

“The attack on Ihiala caused panic among some people in Ihiala, as they thought the gunmen may move from Ihiala to Ogbaru, the venue of another rally.

“The governor’s convoy was never attacked,” the source said.