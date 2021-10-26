Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead counsel to the leader of Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his supporters to remain focused and never to distracted.

Ejiofor made this known after routine visit to the client at the headquarters of State Security Services (DSS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, Kanu is profoundly grateful for the uncommon solidarity so far demonstrated by his supporters, and particularly impressed by their resilience.

Ejiofor said that Kanu “is firm and stable, awaiting patiently for his appearance in court on Nov 10.”

The state reads:

“Our today’s routine visit to our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offered us a unique opportunity to review our approach, and to build on the subsisting progress so far recorded.

“He is profoundly grateful for the uncommon solidarity so far demonstrated by UmuChineke, and particularly impressed by your resilience.

“To this end, he implores you millions of his followers to remain focused, never to be distracted by those who want to exploit the opportunity his temporary absence created for their selfish purpose(s).

“He is firm and stable, awaiting patiently for his appearance in court come 10th of November 2021.

“A number of compelling applications will be heard on the 10th day of November 2021. The full details will be made public on this date.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was properly briefed on the urgent demands of United Nation’s working Group, and consequences of the failure of the States affected by this instruction to comply with their demand.

“The World is now asking compelling questions @freeMaziNnamdiKanu; it is no longer business as usual.

“The state can never be allowed to benefit from their own wrong doing and gross infraction of our Client’s rights. The hour has come for these infractions to be accounted for, and the World is now actively involved.

“Our demand is simple: the unconditional release of our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and nothing more, because he cannot be tried on speculations. Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any offence known to law.

“Thank you all for your peaceful conduct so far, prayers and supplications. It is yielding much fruit than you can ever imagine. Just note this,”.