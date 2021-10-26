Advertisement

Obadiah Mailafia, ex-CBN Deputy Governor was murdered under controversial circumstances through food poisoning and he developed complications that looked like Covid-19, according to impeccable diplomatic sources, therefore those angling for Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra separatist leader to be taken to Kuje Prison will need lots of rethink.

I have written about the murder of Obadah Malaifia the manner Abba Kyari, Buhari;s former Chief of staff was murder and blamed on Covid-19, the manner Abiola Ajimobi, Yinka Odumakin, former Governor of Oyo, and Afenifere Secretary respectively, and blamed on Covid-19 complications. Therefore, the day Nnamdi Kanu develops Covid-19 at Kuje Prisons, rushed to National Hospital , Abuja and confirmed dead, let the nation not burn.

I told IPOB chieftains who kept up the rumors that Kanu is dead, that contrary to their rumor mongering, the man is being well taken care of in DSS Yellow House, Abuja, his food is high standard, and doctors attend to him whenever he is ill. IPOB Chieftains, Clerics and Politicians never believed me until they saw a bouncing secessionist on October 21st, at Federal High Court, and they called me for further enquiries. To the best of my knowledge, the ‘Unknown Politicians of Northern Extraction’ who plotted the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya, are still bent on finishing the task they started, which Buhari have halted. I have written about how Unknown Politicians of Northern Extraction plotted with a syndicate to either kill or abduct Kanu, and how our warnings changed the plot from killings to abduction.

Kuje Prison is very porous for them to finish off their vengeful plans and those seeking court order to send him there should exercise caution. Presently the DSS ( Nigeria’s secret Police) have concluded all their investigations on Kanu, they are holding him in their facility for security.

IPOB had earlier threatened , in the aftermath of the bandits attack on Nigeria Defense Academy , Kaduna, that they will hold the DSS responsible if bandits invade DSS Headquarters and kill their leader. I wonder which is safer, Yellow House or Kuje Prisons. Will IPOB High Command ever have sense in their speeches?

I was told that if the secessionist lawyers continues to insist on Kuje Prison, Government will ignore the security warnings and send him to the correctional facility. Kuje correctional facility has its own advantages, ease of visit, interaction with more persons, ease of information leakage, ease of access to telephone and other amenities available to high profile prisoners. Desirous as these are, the syndicate and mafia that abducted him in Kenya have a new assignment, finish him off in Kuje Prison through food poisoning; the manner Malaifa was poisoned, and allow Covid-19 to be declared the culprit.

In my latest piece titled ‘Murder of Obadah Malaifa;, Ex CBN Deputy, in order of Kyari, Ajimobi, Odumakin, Tobias Idika’, I told the story of Tobias Idika , poisoned in peacetime thus;

“Chief Tobias Idika, my good friend, and former Ohanaeze Ndigbo President in Kano, was poisoned in January 2014 by agents of state after attending a peace meeting n government House Kano. Tobias Idika, I and some Ohanaeze Activists battled the state sponsored terrorism whereby Boko Haram was selectively killing Igbos and burning their settlements. His vocal condemnation of terrorism attracted the hatred of the state, and he was subsequently poisoned after a meeting at governor’s insistence. I have alluded to it I the piece I wrote as tribute to him titled ‘Tobias Idika: Poisoned Ohanaeze President of Kano, Slated for Burial’

“Tobias Michael Idika was the bold and fearless President of Kano Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and also the Chairman of Ethnic Nationalities in Kano State. It is estimated that Igbos in Kano alone are up to 2 million persons. He stood like a colossus in fighting against the gradual reduction of population of non-indigenes of Kano State through the activities of Boko Haram and their State sponsored agents.

“When Boko Haram militants attacked Kano in January 2012, at the peak of Fuel Subsidy protests, Tobias Idika was at the forefront of ensuring that Igbos are not frightened out of the state.”

I warned earlier in the piece that;

“I want to warn those using hospital staff to settle political scores in Nigeria that their wickedness will soon become a tool to be communized the manner banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings and lately violent separatist agitations, Unknown Gunmen have been communized in Nigeria.

“Some prominent Nigerians have been murdered in hospitals and it was blamed on Covid-19 complications. A situation whereby Abba Kyari, Abiola Ajiobi and Yinka Odumakin suddenly developed Covid-19 complications and died, after showing signs of recovery from the virus, is a curious twist which even top brass of intelligence circles I Nigeria have consistently rejected, in private discourses.

“Abba Kyari, Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, was poisoned in hospital by interests who believe that his influence on administrative and security affairs is troublesome ahead of 2023 elections.

“Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor and Deputy Chairman of APC, Nigeria’s ruling party, was poisoned in hospital to prevent him becoming party leader after the shameful removal of his boss, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Yinka Odumakin , former publicist to President Buhari, and Afenifere ( Yoruba Political) Secretary was snuffed off in hospital because his mouth is considered too vitrlic ahead of 2023.

“Those who killed Abba Kyari educated the killers of Ajimobi and enlightened the killers of Odumakin and encouraged the killers of Malaifa. If this cycle of being poisoned in hospitals is not arrested, many politicians will use hospital bed to settle political scores, and the thieving elites will be the worse off.

IPOB should align with Igbo Leaders to seek a political solution to the imbroglio. The body language of Justice Binta Nyako is favorable to the release of the secessionist leader if his followers do not create more harm especially in the South East. I know that in our efforts to support a political solution to the IPOB-FG feud, we were informed of the efforts of some other Igbo leaders.

Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels should be more temperate in their statements, and understand that there are many cabals in the North who can bypass Buhari, and kill Nnamdi Kanu, and chase Igbos out of Nigeria if they over-react to his death.

Moreover, President Buhari is not joking, he is not ready to superintend over a divided Nigeria, and if the IPOB menace becomes too much, more forces will be sent to the South East to destroy the group.

Nnamdi Kanus road to Kuje Prison is filled with banana peels, the manner of Obadiah Malaifa, let him remain with the DSS , let political solution be sliced out fast, and let the ‘Unknown Politicians of Northern Extraction’ bent on snuffing off his life tread with caution before they put Nigeria into chaos.

Obinna Akukwe, Cleric, Columnist, @obinnaakukwe