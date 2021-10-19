Advertisement



The Hon Minister of Women Affairs H.E. Pauline Tallen OFR, has stated that she is working tirelessly to build a brand for Nigerian women.

She made the disclosure while declaring the women leadership and national development conference opened in Kigali, Rwanda.

The program is a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Prime Unique Women Initiative [PUWI] to espouse newer strategies in Women Leadership And National Development.

According to her the partnership for the program is an effort to increase the involvement of women in the political, economic, and social-cultural development of Nigeria.

She stated that the choice of Rwanda is to showcase the reality that women can contribute positively to nation-building.

According to her, “The story of Rwanda is clearly an indication that war’ violence and indiscriminate killings are unnecessary.”

“The effect of war is very devastating and as a country, we must cooperate, support, and seek for peace in all facets of our life.”

She urged participants in the program to embrace the positive change exhibited by Rwanda women in governance, see through the eyes of the storm, and contribute positively to birth good leadership.