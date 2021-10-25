Advertisement



. as cleric prophesies restoration of United Igbo Republic soon

By CHUKS EKE

Four days after arraignment in court of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, the weekly sit-at-home exercise scheduled for every Monday, as ordered by IPoB, recorded yet another total compliance as usual as peoples stayed indoors.

As usual, major markets, banks and other business activities were grounded to a halt, just as vehicular movements could not take place in the cities of Onitsha, Nkpor, Ogidi, Obosi and its environs.

Reacting to the development, a fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has prophesied the emergence of a new Biafra republic to be known as United Igbo Republic, UIR.

He said UIR, when restored, would replace the present Republic of Biafra being agitated for by IPoB, adding that IPoB itself would also be replaced by another group to be known as Indigenous People of Igbo, IPI.

Bishop Udeh who is the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries a.k.a Bated for y Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State, said, yesterday, that he saw in spiritual realm while observing his Ministries’ annual 40 days and 40 nights fasting and praying session that it is IPI that would eventually actualize the new United Igbo Republic.

According to Bishop Udeh, “It was when I was praying on the 23rd day that the spirit of God told me that it was time for the narrative to be changed. In that vision, the Spirit of God revealed to me that those who will make up the new Igbo nation called UIR would be all Igbo-speaking inhabitants of Rivers, Edo, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Delta States and all other States where Ndigbo are found”.

The cleric who disclosed that the revelation came to him on the 23rd day into his ministries 40 days and 40 nights annual fasting and praying session which he he adopted on an annual basis to seek solution to the problem of Ndigbo, further declared: “This new development is better than sticking to Biafra. The name Biafra should be dropped to embrace the new name, UIR. Ndigbo must zero in on the United Igbo Republic (Igbo Bu Igbo) and a new group called the Indigenous People of Igbo, IPI are the ones God has designated to actualize the Igbo new nation. You should know that Ndigbo are Republicans. The agitators must stick to this new God’s agenda. This new name will add tonic to Igbo freedom without wasting time”.

“People from Itsekiri, Ijaw and some parts of Bayelsa have removed themselves from the struggle and they should be left alone. They have been bought over by the Fulanis. If any of them is later interested, they can apply to the United Nations UN, )for inclusion. But, by the way, the UNs is doing the bidding of the Islamic nations, they should not be trusted. UNs has lost its credibility. The organization should rather be known now as United Arab Nations, UAN no longer UNO because of its activities in supporting Islamic nations”.

“If Igbo inhabitants in Rivers are added to the new Republic, the Igbo would not be landlocked as some uninformed antagonists of the Igbo have thought. People from Ikwerre in Rivers and those from Ika Ibo are free to join this movement that must come to pass. Others can go ahead with one Nigeria”.

“The UNs and Nigerian government must not waste time to conduct a referendum to ensure this revelation comes to pass. Nobody can change it. Ndigbo are destined to have the new Republic and nobody can stop it. Nigerian government has failed to declare bandits and killer herdsmen as terrorists only to insist that IPOB as an organization seeking for freedom is one. This cannot continue. Thus says the Lord”.

“Those who say they are not part of Biafra can now have their way. United Igbo Republic is what God has ordained to actualize the freedom”.

“The Nigerian government is busy preparing for war against Ndigbo by acquiring war planes and armoured vehicles but the God of Ndigbo is very much alive. He will always do the needful when the time comes. This is what they fail to understand. Ndigbo are special creatures. You can never, repeat, never exterminate them from the surface of the earth”.

“Many innocent Igbo youths have been killed in an attempt to annihilate the race but it is not possible to remove Igbo nation from the surface of the earth. God will soon rise in anger in defense of NdIgbo. This new Republic will not be actualized in violence because it is God’s programme. Ndigbo and all Biafra agitators must key into this revelation as directed by the God Almighty”.

Bishop Udeh who said that the fasting and praying exercise was the fifth his ministries had observed, noted that he never doubted the message revealed to him by God Himself, through His spirit, adding, in my over 20 years of service in the lord’s vineyard, anything revealed to me had always come to fulfillment”.