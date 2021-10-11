Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of the Biafra (IPOB) has who described as “laughable and disgraceful” statement credited to the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen. Andy Uba that he met with IPOB members to discuss the forthcoming Anambra state governoship poll.

A statement on Monday signed by IPOB Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful tthat Andy Uba met nobody in IPOB.

“IPOB has no interest in the zoo election, and could not have met with Andy Uba or anybody or politician for that matter to discuss anything partaining to election.

“Andy Uba and his likes should leave IPOB out of their politics. Again, Andy Uba could not have possibly accessed the leadership of IPOB. He should therefore stop using IPOB to get cheap popularity.

“IPOB has no time for political desperados whose only interest is their pocket. How could we have granted audience to Andy Uba who has never issued common press statement against killings by Fulani herdsmen.

“What has Andy Uba done since our leader was abuducted to seek his release? It’s now that Andy Uba is involved in Anambra election that he knows he can engage IPOB?

“We challenge Andy Uba to disclose the IPOB members he met with. Again, we won’t tolerate the use of IPOB’s name for any scam. Enough is enough!

“We also warn media platforms to ensure they verify any news that has to do with IPOB before publishing. The media especially social media should stop using IPOB to market their platforms.

“We caution politicians to stop associating IPOB with their dirty politics. We have no interest in the zoo politics.

“Our mandate is to restore Biafra and we will not be distracted from that objective for whatever reason,” Powerful said.