By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised female voters to minimise the application of facial make-ups to aid proper capturing during the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

State Deputy Director, Gender Desk of INEC, Mrs Chika Osuji gave the advice weekend in Awka at a voter education and sensitisation forum for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Women groups.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), United States Agency for International Development and the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening.

Osuji said the advice became necessary in view of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) the commission would be deploying to capture faces and fingerprints of voters during the election.

She said, “The BVAS will be used during the Anambra gubernatorial election to enable voters use their fingerprints during accreditation at the polling units.

“I know many women may not be able to engage make-up artists due to restriction of movements. But for those who can’t do without make-ups, we appeal you minimise the level of painting.

“If we can’t read your fingerprints we can read your face, and if we cannot read your facial you are not a registered voter, and we will not allow you to participate.”

Describing election as sensitive exercise, Osuji stressed that “it is our responsibility as women to take this election seriously by participating actively and making our votes count.

“The commission has beyond ensuring gender mainstreaming to enhance women’s participation in electoral process has been engaging religious and women groups, traditional rulers and community leaders to educate women on their role in election.”